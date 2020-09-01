LETTER: Get vaccinated

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHN KEARNEY

WATERLOO -- Dr. Anthony Fauci recently claimed “there is a general anti-science, anti-authority, anti-vaccine feeling among some people in this country — an alarmingly large percentage of people, relatively speaking.” A recent CNN poll revealed “anti-vaxxers” make up about one-third of the US population.

If an insufficient number of individuals are vaccinated for COVID-19 and the “herd immunity” required as an effective barrier to community spread is not achieved, then the quality of life for “high risk” individuals will remain bleak, especially if the vaccine is only 50-60% effective.

Would the most ardent “anti-vaxxers” remain firm in their stance if they unexpectedly contracted COVID-19 and became seriously ill? They might think differently about vaccines when “the shoe is on the other foot.” Pain and suffering have the power to change attitudes.

A fundamental reason for doing the right thing is to avoid causing harm to others. Pain, suffering, and death are unmistakable harms. One way to avoid causing harms is by preventing them in the first place. A plea to the “anti-vaxxers” reading this: If you genuinely care about the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, I strongly encourage you to rethink your position and seriously consider vaccination.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0