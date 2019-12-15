TIM MURPHY
WATERLOO --- A month ago the Senate confirmed Justin Walker as a federal judge despite Mr. Walker's rejection by the ABA (American Bar Association) as not being qualified due lack of "any significant trial experience." On Dec. 4, the Senate approved Sarah Pitlyk to a federal judgeship. Again the ABA calls Ms. Pitlyk as note qualified to be a judge. Ms. Pitlyk is a Federalist Society member.
So Waterloo and the United States, is stacking the court system what we as citizens want? Just for the record the bill count: House 5,304 vs. Senate 2,981.
You have free articles remaining.
Seems the Senate has been busy stacking the courts and not doing the peoples' business.
Get involved in politics. Vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.