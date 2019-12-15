{{featured_button_text}}

TIM MURPHY

WATERLOO --- A month ago the Senate confirmed Justin Walker as a federal judge despite Mr. Walker's rejection by the ABA (American Bar Association) as not being qualified due lack of "any significant trial experience." On Dec. 4, the Senate approved Sarah Pitlyk to a federal judgeship. Again the ABA calls Ms. Pitlyk as note qualified to be a judge. Ms. Pitlyk is a Federalist Society member.

So Waterloo and the United States, is stacking the court system what we as citizens want? Just for the record the bill count: House 5,304 vs. Senate 2,981.

Seems the Senate has been busy stacking the courts and not doing the peoples' business.

Get involved in politics. Vote.

