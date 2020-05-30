Letter: Get involved

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JERRY HAGEMAN

WATERLOO — I just wish to encourage community involvement. There are many ways to do that this week.

Get out to vote in the primary, or prepare for the national election in the fall. If the coronavirus is still raging you can vote from home safely and securely, regardless of the scare tactics from some people.

You can can keep your eyes and ears open to helping your neighbors and family through tough times whether it is coronavirus-related or just regular tough times. Keep an eye out for those who appear lonely, because the quickest way to get over that is to get them to volunteer for one of the many Cedar Valley organizations looking for help, whether it is a one time project or much longer.

I am involved in family, union political, church and more activities. If you just get out of the house and raise your hand even once to say “yes, I will help,” you will be amazed how fast your days fill up. So, stay safe, wear a mask where you need to. Get out, get involved. Help reinvigorate this great Cedar Valley community we all live in and smile while you do it.