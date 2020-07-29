Letter: Germs in stores
Letter: Germs in stores

JANETTE JUNGE

WATERLOO -- I'm questioning what stores do. They close one side and only allow people through one door. How is hearding everyone to one way in and out safe? If four people had the virus and 10 others had to be next to them to leave, how many more caught the virus? Close fitting rooms. They say they can't clean them, yet how many people touch stuff at Walmart? Do they constantly clean items that a ton of people touch? I touched around 15 purses, so in reality, there's no difference. There are constant germs everywhere! You can't kill every germ out there.

