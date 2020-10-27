LETTER: Gable deserving of honor

CEDAR FALLS -- I am affirming my agreement with the contents of Sunday's editorial concerning the awarding of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dan Gable by President Donald Trump. The piece didn't politicize the timing, although many have, nor denigrate Gable for agreeing to accept the award from the president that they detest, although many have. Those of you bad-mouthing this, Gable, the president, or the timing, please take the time to check the diverse recipients of this recognition. People such as Robert McNamara, Martin Luther King Jr., Billy Graham, Tennessee Williams, Jesse Owens, and John Wayne are past winners. The definition of this award includes, "Individuals who have made exceptional contributions by significant public or private endeavors." Dan Gable brought honor to his hometown, his state, and his country! He was an undefeated high school wrestler, won an NCAA title, and an Olympic Gold Medal. As a coach at University of Iowa, he won 15 NCAA wresting championships, nine in a row, and 21 Big Ten Championships! No one should question whether Dan Gable has earned this award, only, why wasn't this award given much sooner? People politicizing this award or the recipient should be ashamed!