MARK HECIMOVICH
CEDAR FALLS --- Thank you very much to several members of the community for volunteering their time to act as 'patients' for the Masters of Athletic Training Program at the University of Northern Iowa. One volunteer, mayor-elect Rob Green, upon conclusion of the educational experience, was gracious in staying around and fielding questions about various issues for Cedar Falls from other community members and well-informed students.
You have free articles remaining.
This was not planned. Honorable Rob Green provided a clear understanding of the issues and a willingness to listen, learn and work for and with the community. I think the future is bright for Cedar Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.