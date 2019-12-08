{{featured_button_text}}

MARK HECIMOVICH

CEDAR FALLS --- Thank you very much to several members of the community for volunteering their time to act as 'patients' for the Masters of Athletic Training Program at the University of Northern Iowa. One volunteer, mayor-elect Rob Green, upon conclusion of the educational experience, was gracious in staying around and fielding questions about various issues for Cedar Falls from other community members and well-informed students.

This was not planned. Honorable Rob Green provided a clear understanding of the issues and a willingness to listen, learn and work for and with the community. I think the future is bright for Cedar Falls.

