LETTER: Friends of Libraries Week

CEDAR FALLS -- Oct. 18-24 is “National Friends of Libraries Week.” As a member of the Friends of the Cedar Falls Public Library, I want to celebrate all public libraries, especially our own Cedar Falls Library for the great work they do. Public libraries are mandated to serve the general public’s information needs, and are an essential part of having an educated and literate population. As the American Library Association says: “Libraries are considered America’s most democratic institution. Libraries ensure people have access to information and lifelong learning regardless of age, education, ethnicity, gender, language, income, physical limitations or geographical barriers. Libraries strengthen communities and help create a more literate and just society.” The Friends of the Cedar Falls Public Library supports the library in a variety of ways, including two monthly virtual book clubs and the popular Book Nook. COVID-19 has meant changes to most of our public institutions, and libraries have needed to accommodate the needs of its patrons through a variety of measures. The Cedar Falls Public Library has implemented safety measures recommended by the CDC, and offers curbside pickup, limited capacity browsing, and a variety of online services. For more information, contact cedarfallslibrary.org and exercise your democratic rights.