HAROLD TUCHEL
WATERLOO --- United Technologies and Raytheon have proposed a merger. What Chuck Grassley sees is vastly different from what I see. Congress, the champion of free enterprise, rarely stops any merger. Grassley most likely sees a larger entity that is easier to deal with. He probably sees promised innovation from a larger company, and more stability.
In any of these mergers I see potential monopoly, not free enterprise. I see rising prices and less innovation. I see a strangled market as companies buy up others. This is happening among all industries because Congress refuses to do its job. You cannot be a champion of free enterprise and allow massive conglomerates to control food, defense, and manufacturing. Congress turns a blind eye on free enterprise.
