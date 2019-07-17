{{featured_button_text}}

HAROLD TUCHEL

WATERLOO --- United Technologies and Raytheon have proposed a merger. What Chuck Grassley sees is vastly different from what I see. Congress, the champion of free enterprise, rarely stops any merger. Grassley most likely sees a larger entity that is easier to deal with. He probably sees promised innovation from a larger company, and more stability.

In any of these mergers I see potential monopoly, not free enterprise. I see rising prices and less innovation. I see a strangled market as companies buy up others. This is happening among all industries because Congress refuses to do its job. You cannot be a champion of free enterprise and allow massive conglomerates to control food, defense, and manufacturing. Congress turns a blind eye on free enterprise.

