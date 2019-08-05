{{featured_button_text}}

ALLEN HAYS

CEDAR FALLS --- On behalf of the North End Cultural Center Inc., I want to express our sincere appreciation for the major support given to our 2019 Hip Hop Literacy Program by the Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation. For whatever reason, their sponsorship was not mentioned in the otherwise excellent article on the program that appeared on July 30.

This is our sixth year of excellence in the program and it would not have been possible without the support of the Guernsey Foundation and other generous foundations in the area.

