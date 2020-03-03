Letter: Forgiveness

WATERLOO -- Old age allows for personal reflection and perspective. It’s taken many years, down many roads traveled, to appreciate perhaps the greatest of God’s gifts, namely, that of forgiveness. “Skeptics always want miracles such as stepping down from the Cross,” Fulton Sheen once said, “ but never the greater miracle of forgiveness.”

When Christ spoke to His disciples, He used the words “forgive” and “love” almost interchangeably. C.S. Lewis wrote: “To love is to be vulnerable.” Love opens us to pain. The real test of commitment between young lovers, for example, is their willingness to forgive one another, for both petty and heartbreaking moments in the course of their relationship. Where love is true, anger gives way to understanding and reconciliation. That applies to all of us. Lewis adds: “To be a Christian means to excuse the inexcusable because God has forgiven the inexcusable in you.” Is it easy? Certainly not.