HAROLD TUCHEL
WATERLOO --- I am now a 71-year-old Vietnam veteran who is totally disgusted with how our government operates. I willingly served for four years in the Navy and did my duty. In the ensuing time since Vietmam we have learned nothing. Every tempest in a teapot becomes our fight, and we risk brave young people in these wars.
The Tonkin Gulf incident wrongly dragged us into the Vietnam war. One Tonkin Gulf engagement was highly suspect, the other was judged probable radar clutter. The WMD theory led us to engage in Iraq was false and was put forth by John Bolton now national security adviser. We have been in Afghanistan for more than 17 years; isn't that long enough?
Where are the voices that defy these tempest in a teapot wars? Where are people in Washington that defy those who enjoy pushing our country in wars that are not our business? Service members and veterans do not need this idiocy and Congress needs to grow a backbone and show some real bravery like our service members.
We are a great and powerful nation and mutual assured destruction and our air defenses should deter any enemy. Lets use the MOAB and go home!
