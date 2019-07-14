{{featured_button_text}}

JUDE KNOX

WATERLOO --- The Trump administration has been systematically undermining federal research on food safety and farm productivity.

Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency previously lifted restrictions on a toxic insecticide known to be particularly lethal to bees on some 16 million acres in the U.S.

Now Trump’s U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it is suspending tracking the plunging honeybee population.

Bees help pollinate a third of all the crops Americans eat.

The Agricultural Department is a key source of data on the insects, which is critically important to scientists and farmers.

The worst honeybee hive loss on record occurred last winter as beekeepers reported a 40% loss of their colonies over the year.

This is the latest evidence of the Trump administration’s war on science, and its goal of suppressing information about serious environmental harms which are increasing under Donald Trump’s presidency.

Everyone should be alarmed! How is this OK in anyone’s mind?

