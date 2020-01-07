{{featured_button_text}}

RICK JOHNSON

WAVERLY --- When I studied debate, way back in ninth-grade, I learned that I needed to be very careful of arguments I made, because often the flip side of those same arguments could come back to hurt me. Here is the flip side of some strange Republican arguments concerning recent committee hearings.

First, one or two representatives said that the Democrats were trying to invalidate the votes of the 63 million who voted for Mr. Trump. They seem to have forgotten that he did not receive a majority of the votes. Sixty-six million voted for Ms. Clinton and another 10 million voted for other candidates. Perhaps the Democrats are trying to validate the 76 million who said no to Mr. Trump.

Second, there was the argument that the Democrats have no candidate who can defeat Mr. Trump in the 2020 election. But it has become the Trump party. Perhaps they are only defending him because without him they have no candidate who could defeat any Democratic candidate. It has become an all or nothing proposition for them.

