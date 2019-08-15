LOUIS HELLWIG
CEDAR FALLS --- Our country needs a president who brings people together to accomplish national objectives. Instead, we are more divided. Why? Our current president is obsessed with a need for others to acknowledge his self-perceived super-human qualities. He does spend a lot of presidential time using social media. And then he says what his followers seem to want him to say. Unfortunately, little of what he does really provides long-term solutions. He only respects "winners" and lacks real empathy for "losers."
You have free articles remaining.
His followers are led to believe societal problems are due to people who are "different" from "us." Blaming others provides temporary satisfaction but only fosters anger. Individual differences are really a source of strength, not weakness or danger. He promotes himself by verbally attacking others whose qualifications/media attention might rival his own. This leads the public to distrust and even fear other leaders. Presidents do have the power to create their own realities to some extent. Our president is subject to delusional thinking, where there is confusion between what is real and what is hoped for. Either way, his leadership has been harmful to our country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.