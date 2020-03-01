Letter: Flavored tobacco

COREY HALFHILL

President/owner, Central Iowa Vapors

WATERLOO -- Prohibition didn’t work in the 1920s; why do lawmakers want to try it with flavored traditional tobacco products? Back then, bootleg alcohol harmed Americans and created black markets that required law enforcement to counter.

Iowa — and Congress — should strengthen its laws for underage smoking but criminalizing flavored tobacco would result in policing that would disproportionately target historically marginalized communities. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and police would mobilize in underprivileged areas to stop and frisk, not for drugs that may harm communities, but for flavored tobacco.

But, like Prohibition, the intense police presence that criminalizing flavored tobacco requires could endanger African-Americans. A ban would create illicit markets, but while whites sell cigarettes outside of sanctioned stores, they aren’t as persecuted. Meanwhile, Eric Garner, an African-American in New York, was choked to death by a police for selling cigarettes. People in historically marginalized communities, who already face an unfair criminal justice system, shouldn’t be imprisoned for flavored tobacco.

I hope Reps. Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne speak out against criminalizing another product that would allow the Trump administration to target minority communities. Preventing underage smoking is a laudable goal, but criminalization for legal adults is a step backwards.

