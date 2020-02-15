Letter: Finding value

JOHN DAHLBY

WAVERLLY -- Congratulations Iowa Democrats! Your recent caucus results have once again validated the value of having Iowa go first in the nation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Granted, the delays in reporting results were very disappointing. But here is what is important: You carefully vetted the candidates. It was a huge field. So you took your time and made careful decisions. In the end, you not only validated the national polls for Biden, Sanders, and Warren, but you included Buttegieg and Klobuchar in the top 5.

That in my judgment was fulfilling what is expected of Iowans in this process. You are not rubber stamping what the national media is feeding us. But saying we agree on these three, but here are two more you need to consider. Iowa has a history of sorting through the fluff and finding value in lesser known or supposedly non-competitive candidates (Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama are the best examples) You did it again.

It would be very disappointing and totally unnecessary to remove Iowa from the first real test of our candidates. Continue to fight to stay first!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0