DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO --- I am thankful for psychologists who do not ignore Bible truth. When will many psychologists and pseudo-scientists stop ignoring the spiritual aspect of man’s make-up? Jeremiah 17:9 observes that “the heart of man is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: Who can know it?” Many want to see men and women changed with outside influences, education being their primary tool.
When Satan inspires someone to shoot up a school, it is considered a mental health issue, not a spiritual one. This requires more government control of the education system and a better government surveillance of potential derangement. No consideration is given to the basic depravity of the human heart and/or the possibility of demonic influence. When God is ruled out of the picture, the idea of evil involving a spiritual being is also eliminated.
How desperately men and women need the Truth. The Truth is found in the Bible and Satan has done a masterful job discrediting God’s Book and the spiritual aspect. What has happened in America since the 1960s? That is when our education system no longer permitted the reading of the Bible. How about bringing back Bible reading?
