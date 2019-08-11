ALAN WYATT
WATERLOO --- As a moderate Democrat it would be easy for me to chastise President Trump for fiery oration that many claim to have led to two mass shootings recently. But in doing so I would have to gingerly sidestep the fact that while Barack Obama was president when 14 mass shootings took place.
I would dearly love to be a blind Dem just now, when partisanship is all the rage, and in so doing condemn all things Republican as the work of Satan. But that’s doing nothing to address violence in America. We need full cooperation among both parties in Congress to begin to turn the page against domestic violence. Quite simply, we need a bold and far-reaching plan.
I believe it starts with the abolishment of lobbyists. If the NRA was prohibited from bribing members of Congress, sufficient legislation could be passed to make the 2nd Amendment work for the protection of citizens while banning all assault weapons. But outlawing lobbying won’t be easy; even Democrats have been bought by the NRA. And so bringing Congress to heel can only be done by us, and only by tens of millions. We’re still a government of the people. Let’s make it happen.
