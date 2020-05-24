Letter: Finding normal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CRAIG CHILTON

EVANSDALE -- In my opinion, "new normal" is an unfortunate misnomer. It denotes a notion that it will have permanency. Not likely. Any more than was the case with the 1918 Spanish flu (which ironically originated in the USA), the Great Depression, polio, or even the world wars. All of which were "alternate abnormals." From which we rebounded just fine to normalcy after they'd run their courses.

We need to keep this crisis in that perspective. As bad as crises can be (and the Cuban Missile one nearly ended the world), they always pass, and normalcy (or a very close equivalent of it) always resumes.

That said, a very real danger of a permanent new abnormal is that which is developing as our U.S. Supreme Court and other appellate courts continue to be packed with anti-human rights justices. That can result in America's ceasing to be the Land of the Free -- possibly forevermore. And be deserving of being renamed "the DSA"... the Draconian States of America. We may just have only one last chance to counter that ... when voting for president, and those in Congress, this coming November.

