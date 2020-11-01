LETTER: Fill in the blanks

DAVID MANSHEIM

PARKERSBURG -- Readers of this space can save themselves a lot of work when writing political letters to the editor by just filling in the blanks in this handy all-purpose form.

The crazy _____ (liberal, conservative) _____ (left, right) wingers will destroy _____ (America, civilization, Christianity) unless you _____ (vote, act, send money) today!

Their _____ socialist, fascist) candidates are _____ (misinformed, indoctrinated, delusional) because they will not follow _____ (reason, science, the Bible) and listen only to _____ (the lame-stream media, Goebbels/Faux T.V., talk radio nuts).

Voters should _____ (wake-up, stop drinking the Kool-Aid, get a reality check) and throw out the _____ (Devil-crats, Re-puke-licons) because they are so disrespectful of civil discourse.

_____ (Covid 19, The Wuhan virus) is a real _____ (hoax, pandemic) so we need to _____ (be careful, ignore it) and heed the advise of _____ (politicians, doctors, clergy).

My top concerns are _____ (abortion and homosexuality, health care and climate change) as well as _____ (low taxes and not kneeling for the national anthem, the public good and income inequality).

I am _____ (hopeful, afraid) of change after this _____ (rigged, fair) election because the franchise should be _____ ( expanded as a right, tightly controlled for abuse of privilege). This election will prove the Electoral College should be _____ (abolished, enshrined).

