LETTER: Fight the virus, vote for Biden

WATERLOO -- It’s more than likely that you, or someone you know, have been affected by COVID-19. It’s currently raging in Iowa and across our nation. This can largely be laid at the feet of Donald Trump and Kim Reynolds, who kowtows to Trump at every turn. Their response to the pandemic has been both dangerous and pathetic. At numerous times just this week, mostly at super-spreader campaign rallies, Trump has repeatedly lied to Americans, saying that “We have turned the corner,” “We will have a vaccine momentarily,” and “We won’t be talking about COVID after the election.” He claims to know more than the medical experts, doesn’t believe what they are telling him, and has called the leading experts idiots. After eight months, Trump still has no national plan for addressing the virus, and has left everything up to individual states, while demonizing the Democratic governors who try to implement a few modest mitigation restrictions to help stem the spread of the virus. We cannot reward Trump’s behavior with another four years. I’m appealing to those of you who are leaning toward voting for him. Please consider the pandemic response that he refuses to lead, and vote for Joe Biden.