Letter: Fight breast cancer

DANIELLE MASON

LA PORTE CITY -- Every 13 minutes, a woman dies of breast cancer. I will be one of them. As a breast cancer survivor, I have seen firsthand how devastating breast cancer can be. That’s why I’m working with the National Breast Cancer Coalition to stop the clock.

In 2020, 42,170 women will die of breast cancer in the United States, and 90% of those deaths will result from metastatic disease, which is cancer that has spread from the breast to the bones, lungs or other parts of the body. There is no cure, and the average life expectancy is just three years.

The Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act (H.R. 2178; S. 1374) would waive Medicare and SSDI waiting periods for people with metastatic breast cancer. To date, 173 members of the House of Representatives and 21 senators have signed on as co-sponsors. October may be Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but breast cancer takes lives every month, every day, every 13 minutes. I encourage others to join me in contacting our elected officials to ask them to support The Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act and to take action this October.

