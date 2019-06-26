SHANNON ALEXANDER
WATERLOO --- Richard Broadie made claims in a guest essay June 20 about feminism that are straw men.
Feminism’s definition supports equal rights and opportunities for women, men, and genders that fall outside that duality.
Broadie asserts that women want to serve in the armed forces (strong) and also require consent for the engagement of sexual activities (weak).
Feminism opposes this dichotomy, which infers a duality of the past: “virgin” vs “whore,” it’s antithesis and a driving force of patriarchy, that no one can embody both or a neutral neither.
Both respect (consent) and empowerment (freedom) must be present. Mr. Broadie missed that. Women have a right to pursue their goals and have a right to not have the desires of men placed above their own wishes or agency. Men have a right to express emotion without being called a “sissy” for crying, showing affection to other men, or to pursue goals that either do or do not fit a stereotyped gender.
Gary Kroeger (column June 16) says that an equal society requires all to work towards building a future that doesn’t restrict freedom or a right to agency. That includes communication, respect, and that we are all free to live beyond stereotypes. Mr. Broadie would keep us shackled.
