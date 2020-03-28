Letter: Feds and virus

TIM MURPHY
WATERLOO -- I applaud the job the state, county and city are doing during this Covid-19 pandemic. What I find very hard to understand is what the federal government is doing. I believe that FEMA is now engaging., and will eventually get fully engaged. The things I don’t understand are:
- Why the $500 billion that is the Senate package only has one administrator, the Secretary of the Treasury? With no oversight? That’s a lot of money in the hands of one person.
- The president created a task force (headed by Vice President Mike Pence) to coordinate the federal government response to the pandemic; good move. Why in the daily news briefings does the president not let them report without putting his two cents in?
- Why does the president push two drugs that are untested against the Covid-19 virus? False hope.
- Now the president is planning to ‘open up’ the American economy again? Doesn’t he understand this keeps the virus going?
My advice to the president is listen to your medical professionals, and have the financial guys plan. Mr. President, if you're not going to listen, then I suggest you lead from the front, or not at all.
