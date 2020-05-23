Letter: Federal taxes
Letter: Federal taxes

ROBERT L. ROBINSON

CEDAR  FALLS -- In the May 3  issue, you published an opinion column  by Stan Smith regarding the national debt. In discussing the problem of dealing with debt, Mr. Smith never once suggested the obvious necessity of increasing federal taxes. Of course, this is perfectly understandable. Starting with the Reagan administration, the Republican Party has been very successful in demonizing taxation by the federal government. So successful that for a Republican politician to even mention the words "tax increase" would be political suicide.

One of these days, foreigners will stop buying our debt. Then what will we do? Will courage return to the political class in time?

