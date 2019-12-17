{{featured_button_text}}

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO ---- What is it with the current crop of Republicans? Cutting food stamps to the struggling single-parent families, the old, disabled. Cutting Social Security to the disabled. Cutting health care to about everyone except politicians.

"Have they no one to care for them? Are there no prisons, no workhouses?" --- Dickens, 1843 A Christmas Carol.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments