CHRISTY CALDERWOOD
TRAER --- Regarding the documentary "The Right to Harm," it is portraying that farmers and ranchers are not preserving our countryside, and it is leading to a decline in rural communities because of the airborne toxins and the contamination of ground water.
Diversification is key in any farming operation. It leads to cash flow year round. As many areas of the U.S. are seeing livestock numbers increase, this has lead to stable land values and a boost in rural economics as well as farm income during these times of low commodity prices.
Farmers make sure they are not polluting the clean waters by implementing conservation practices and by using Variable Rate Applications (VRA). A few of the practices include streamside vegetation, grass filter strip and wetlands. These practices help reduce the movement of pathogens, nutrients and pesticides into water sources. VRA is based on the precise location or quality of the area that the material is being applied.
We are able to implement VRA by knowing what type of soils are in our fields, by taking soil samples to test nutrient levels so we can develop a plan of what the soil is going to need and when.
