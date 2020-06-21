Letter: Family thank you

TAMARA DAHLGREN
LEAWOOD, Kan. -- My father passed away June 5 and was laid to rest on Wednesday, June 10. I want to thank the City of Waterloo and its kind residents and the police department, who escorted the funeral procession, and touched our hearts last Wednesday.
To those residents who kindly pulled over as the hearse and family passed by, to the DOT truck driver who pulled onto the side of the road on Highway 21 and placed his hat over his heart, I want to tell you how much my family appreciates your thoughtfulness.
You may not know us, but we will forever remember you and the sympathy you expressed to us with your small gesture.
With sincere thanks, the family of Wes Schons.
