ERNEST NUNNALLY
WATERLOO --- The problem is, most candidates debate with facts and decorum. Trump just generally trolls with either zippy comebacks that have no substance but appeal to his base, or (in the case of Hillary Clinton) trying to be physically intimidating on the debate stage.
He is not knowledgeable enough to debate anything. All he is going to do is turn it into a sideshow ... one of the Democrats, needs to just hammer on this in the next debate. One of the outliers, take one for the party, would ya?
This is what America has shown it wants. A side show. And? Well? There is no bigger circus freak than Trump. I will be ringmaster.
