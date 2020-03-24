Letter: Facing adversity

SAM SNEED

GREENE -- With the latest happenings concerning the deadly virus we are all somewhat subjected to, I offer this bit of news and history.

In the early '30s, the greatest depression ever hit our country. We accepted what happened, pulled ourselves up by our boot straps and recovered.. ON Dec. 7, 1941, we were attacked at our most prominent naval base at Pearl Harbor -- probably the most devastating wartime event in our history. But we recovered and chased the Japanese army, navy and air force off the earth and forced the Japanese Empire into an unconditional surrender. Yes, we fully recovered.

And now, a virus of so much uncertainty with no warning, no time for preparation and seemingly, no where to start. Again, this great nation of ours will rise to the occasion, and our doctors, chemists and others will discover medicines, and this too shall pass.

