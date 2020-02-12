Letter: Extremist views

HERMAN LENZ
SUMNER -- We need a constitutional amendment that says our bodies, which include our reproductive system, belong to ourselves, and not to any federal or state government. We have the right to use birth control, get an abortion, or doctor-assisted termination of life when old, or in pain, without any interference from the radical religious extremists.
The "free choice" people are only on the defensive. We're not trying to force anything onto anyone else. The radical religious extremists are the offensive ones. They're forcing their archaic and oppressive standards into law and onto everyone else, as they have all throughout human history.