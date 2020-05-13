Letter: Explore gardening

WATERLOO -- In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and nice weather coming upon us, I’d like to encourage my friends and neighbors to begin exploring the hobby of vegetable gardening.

Now is the opportune time to start, with people having more free time and with meat being rationed in Iowa. I’m part of the Iowa Vegetable Gardening Facebook group and I’ve seen more than 3,000 people join, many during the pandemic. Seeing members of the group provide tips on gardening, post photos of their families working together, and offer support to each other has brought me joy during these uncertain times.