Letter: Exploiting crisis

DAVE SMITH

WATERLOO — The coronavirus crisis could not have hit at worse time as we speed toward Election Day.

The Left/Democratic socialists (one’s who say “never let a crisis go to waste”) are looking to use this crisis to ride to power on November 3. How can this be?

HBO’s Bill Maher actually begged for a recession on his HBO show. Here’s what Maher said: “I feel like the bottom has to fall out at this point, and by the way, I’m hoping for it because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession.”

This is how the Left thinks. They are happy to destroy America to achieve power. CNN, MSNBC, and the dishonest fake news media are attacking everything President Trump is doing to counter the virus.

How will we respond?