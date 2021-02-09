LETTER: Expand broadband

Iowa currently ranks 45th in the nation for providing dependable, high-speed internet to its residents. While it is concerning that many of Iowa’s residents lack access to this crucial resource, I am pleased to see that the state is taking concrete steps to address this issue.

I am in my seventh year as faculty with the online, nonprofit institution Western Governors University, and have experienced firsthand how vital reliable broadband internet access is to student success. Higher education is evolving rapidly, with online learning tools and programs becoming more mainstream. Having dependable internet access removes a significant obstacle for those seeking a college degree but need the flexibility online education can offer -- this is especially true for Iowa’s rural communities. As more gain access to reliable, high-speed internet, they will also be beneficiaries of enhanced educational and career opportunities.