Letter: Ex-chief backs Tony Thompson
THOMAS JENNINGS

WATERLOO -- I am writing today to advocate my total support for Tony Thompson for sheriff of Black Hawk County. I retired from the Waterloo Police Department in January 2010, attaining the rank of chief of police.

Sheriff Thompson’s tenure with the department has been a time of change. Not only in law enforcement, but also with the role law enforcement has in our nation. Sheriff Thompson met the challenges and took it to a higher level as was demonstrated daily. Sheriff Thompson has the ability to work well with everyone. He has the ability to ensure this community is prepared for anything.

Sheriff Thompson eye on the present, while looking at the future guided this community through the challenges that we face now and down the road. Thompson’s background and his experience allow him to be a true professional in all tasks he is assigned to. Sheriff Thompson is a professional in everything he does is only enhanced by his ability to see the big picture and work to attain the final goal.

I am happy to give my total support to Tony Thompson.

