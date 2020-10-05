Letter: Every vote counts

KAREN PRATTE

WATERVILLE -- After watching the debate, it is clear the president is trying to distract Americans with misinformation about election security and further divide us.

President Trump has failed to be the uniter he promised to be and has targeted immigrants and people of color with his “law and order.” He’s pushing through a dangerous lawsuit to take away health care from millions of Americans in the middle of a pandemic when people need it the most. Those who are middle and low-income earners are struggling to get by, and the recent pandemic has made things worse. Instead of providing a clear vision of leadership for our country, Trump bullies and blusters.

Trump failed to protect us from the pandemic. Our health care heroes rose to the occasion and selflessly worked to care for those impacted by the virus. Local leaders and organizations secured and produced PPE when the federal government failed us. Sewers and seamstresses delivered thousands of masks and gowns to those who needed them.

Now, it is time for Americans to pull together once again and vote. Whether it is by mail, early in person, or at the polls, every voice and every vote must be counted.

