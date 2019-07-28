LARRY SMITH
EVANSDALE --- As Evansdale is set to build a new wastewater plant, a couple of things come to mind. In early 2000s AECOM had estimated the cost to install a sewer line from Evansdale to Waterloo crossing the Cedar River I believe at $288,000 --- a long ways from $13 million.
Something else I remember is that an agreement was reached between the two cities that, if needed, Evansdale could connect to the diffuser Waterloo has in place. I do know there is a stub in place on the Evansdale side of the manhole now in the river.
