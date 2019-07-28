{{featured_button_text}}

ROBERT C. GREMMELS

WAVERLY --- Fred Abraham deserves an amen for his July 21 column, urging pastors to speak out about “what is right and what is wrong about what our country is doing and what individuals and Christians should do about it."

But he should have gone further and shamed Evangelical pastors such as Franklin Graham and others like him who endorse what they see.

The best way I know to call out such pastors is with five metered lines:

Evangelicals are sure enigmatic,

Both gloomy and wildly ecstatic.

Abortions? No way.

Caged children? OK.

Trump's lies? Not a bit problematic.

