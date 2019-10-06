FREDERICK TIELEBEIN
INDEPENDENCE --- Corn growers from 23 states signed a letter to the president on behalf of 300,000 corn growers. They requested the president obey the law keeping whole the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). This was after recent EPA approval of 31 new RFS waivers granted to big oil. That is 85 total waivers in all. Four billion gallons in all. This action is seen as a step toward further discard of the RFS. The harvest time EPA RFS rollback is especially bad given the trade war.
Lower ethanol fuel consumption reduces corn demand. Reduced corn demand equals lower prices. As a result, more ethanol producers are closing corn ethanol plants. More ethanol plants will close if this continues. Farmers will be hurt.
Without a quick reversal, more agriculture jobs will be lost. Plymouth Energy's ethanol plant in Merrill shut down. Biodiesel is also being harmed -- W2 Fuel's 10 million gallon biodiesel plant in Crawfordsville is closing.
Farmers' frustration with this administration is growing. Farmers are not begging for assistance, they just request the administration's EPA uphold existing law.
