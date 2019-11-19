JIM YOUNG
CEDAR FALLS --- Nov. 18-22, the 98th American Education Week, sponsored by the National Education Association, celebrates public education and honors all of the adults who work so hard in making our public schools great. Every day, the dedicated professionals in our schools reach out to connect with students, educate our children, and inspire students to grow in their skills, communicate with their peers, think critically, connect with the real world and creatively and collaboratively explore new ideas.
These dedicated professionals include classroom teachers, para-educators, school counselors, instructional coaches, school secretaries, nurses, bus drivers, food service staff, custodians, district building and grounds crew, principals, district administrators, school board members, and more. They work with the parents and families of students so that every child in our public schools receives a quality education and can achieve in the 21st century!
Wednesday, Nov. 20, is ESP Day. The Education Support Professionals are all the people who assist teachers and building administrators in supporting the learning needs of all students. They deserve our utmost rESPect!
