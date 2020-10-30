LETTER: Ernst not fighting for Iowa

HELEN REDDING

CEDAR FALLS -- “I have been fighting for Iowa,” Sen. Joni Ernst recently said. If only it were true.

While Iowa and Iowans have been hurting, while our hospitals are filling and our Main Streets are emptying, Senator Ernst hasn’t been willing to do a thing to help us. She's abandoned her constituents.

Small businesses are suffering. As the owners of a martini lounge and a hair salon, my family is staring down a long, hard winter. Thanks to Republican inaction in the Senate, we’re doing it alone, with no help from the federal government.

The Republican-controlled Senate has had five months to pass a bill to help struggling families and businesses. Five months. How many of our neighbors have been sick or died since then? How many businesses have closed?

What did get Senator Ernst back to work? A chance to put another anti-health care justice on the Supreme Court and finally kick millions of Americans off their insurance in the midst of a pandemic. How could anyone be so cruel?

If that’s how she fights for Iowa, then Iowa needs a new fighter by our side.

