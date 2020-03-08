Letter: Ernst honesty

WATERLOO -- On the home page of her re-election website, joniernst.com, Sen. Joni Ernst states due to her having grown up on a farm, and by virtue of being a combat veteran, that she knows "the importance of honesty." Meanwhile she enthusiastically supports the re-election of President Trump, a man who lies daily to the American public about the severity and scope of the serious coronavirus, such as by stating that a vaccine for the virus is just three, possibly four months away from being available to the public.