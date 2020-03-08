Letter: Ernst honesty

JAMES HIDLEBAUGH
WATERLOO -- On the home page of her re-election website, joniernst.com, Sen. Joni Ernst states due to her having grown up on a farm, and by virtue of being a combat veteran, that she knows "the importance of honesty." Meanwhile she enthusiastically supports the re-election of President Trump, a man who lies daily to the American public about the severity and scope of the serious coronavirus, such as by stating that a vaccine for the virus is just three, possibly four months away from being available to the public.
How is Ms. Ernst able to reconcile her passion for "honesty "with her unbridled support for a president who can so frequently and easily lie to us about matters of life and death?