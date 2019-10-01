DAVID MANSHEIM
PARKERSBURG --- Sen. Joni Ernst said, “I don’t see anything there” in the Trump/Zelensky phone call record that clearly indicts the President.
She is apparently blind to the evidence in plain sight that President Trump has no boundary between his personal interest and the public interest.
Simply put, Trump was caught trading arms for dirt on his political opponent in a scandal reminiscent of President Regan’s arms for hostages scandal. Ukrainian President Zelensky asked for military aid he needs to repel Russian aggression which Congress approved but was mysteriously put on hold by Trump.
Trump says we do a lot for you (we scratch your back) but “I need a favor from you through” (now you scratch mine). Trump says he wants evidence Vice President Biden and his son Hunter are corrupt.
The President is using national security and armaments (our taxpayer dollars) in an effort to extort and shake down a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 election by smearing Biden.
Ernst needs to remember she took an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution, not Trump and the Republican Party. She needs to put her glasses on and work for Iowa, not Moscow Mitch.
