LETTER: Ernst against paid leave

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHERRY KISKUNAS

I’m writing in response to a piece that ran in The Courier on Sept. 16 (“Is Joni Ernst for or against family paid leave?”). Joni Ernst has never supported paid family and medical leave that would benefit all Iowans.

Her bill, the Cradle Act, actually asks workers to trade part of their future Social Security benefits for leave to care for a new child, forcing them to choose between paid leave now and retirement benefits later.

This is not a choice parents should have to make. This includes taking care of elderly parents, caring for ourselves, a loved one when serious illness like COVID-19 or cancer strikes.

If Ernst was serious about supporting paid leave, she would cosponsor the FAMILY Act, which provides real paid leave for all. She hasn’t done this.

Is this something we want? My parents cared for me, it's my turn to care for them.

Theresa Greenfield has repeatedly said she is committed to passing real paid leave. If paid leave is important to you, she is your candidate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0