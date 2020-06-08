Letter: ERA

CEDAR FALLS -- Virginia's recent ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment puts the ERA past the three-fourths threshold for addition to the U.S. Constitution. However, unless Congress removes the 1982 deadline for passage of the ERA, as addressed by the U.S. House bill, H.J. Res.79, Virginia’s efforts will not matter, and women's rights will remain in jeopardy.

Last year, our League printed bumper stickers: “ERA Won’t Go Away.” We believe that now is the time for the Senate to act. The path forward is obvious. Ninety-four percent of Americans support passage of the ERA. Therefore, the U.S. Senate should pass S.J. 6, removing the 1982 deadline, and completing the final step for ERA ratification. Senator Charles Grassley voted to approve the ERA in 1972 as a member of the Iowa House; he can do it again. As Iowa’s first female Senator, Joni Ernst, would do well to support her sisters.