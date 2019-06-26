MARCELLA GRUVER
WATERLOO --- To share more of the evils of the Equality Act, it imposes mandated control over the civil rights of women and children. The Equality Act makes gender identity and sexual orientation as legally protected classes which would erase the protected category of sex. In the bill, the term sex in federal civil rights is directed to be replaced with sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. This gender identity is to take precedence over and replace sex as a protected category, which means absolutely no civil rights for women period.
Therefore, the Equality Act will take away the rights of Americans to insist that only someone of the same sex will be able to:
--- Perform security patdowns or strip searches.
--- Supervise locker rooms or shared showers.
--- Handle intimate care for hospital and long-term care patients.
--- Supervise children on overnight care.
This bill prohibits an individual from not having access to shared facilities, including school wherein they can enter a restroom, a locker room and dressing area that is in accordance with the individual gender identity. Call your senators, Grassley (202-224-3744) and Ernst (202-224-3254) to vote no against the Equality Act.
