Letter: Equality Act
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Equality Act

LTE

GARY MOSER

WATERLOO -- You may recall something called the Equality Act passed by the Pelosi Democrats in the House. A nice sounding name but, if it were to become law it would make LGBTQ citizens more equal than all the rest of us. Just two aspects of this bill are: men in women’s restrooms, men in women’s sports. I believe all citizens are already guaranteed equality under the law via the bill of rights.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden supports this bill. What would passage of this bill into law mean for Christians?

Unless you vigorously support the transgender movement in its effort to transition all children into something other than their natural biological sex, then you are a terrorist who deserves to be be marginalized from society and probably sent to Guantanamo.

It’s as plain as the nose on my face that, with a Biden win, all American Christians would have their constitutional rights nullified. You may also want to check out the Democratic Party's platform regarding God.

