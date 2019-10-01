{{featured_button_text}}

MARCELLA GRUVER

WATERLOO --- The Equality Act became law and the LGBTQ takes control of your schools -- church or public. No longer will our school administrators, educators or school boards be the authority.

The word sex would no longer be understood as biological male and female in civil rights law. All federal-funded entities would be forced to interpret sex as including multiple and fluid gender identities. The act mentions no medical or legal conditions required but rather "gender" identity is reliant on self-identification and subject to no limitations.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

School sports: The Equality Act will enforce the Transgender Directive wherein a student can become a transgender without parental consent, and will have access to every school's restrooms, etc. This bill will end sports programs and scholarships set aside for women and girls. All such program will have to admit men and boys who identify themselves as transgenders.

Call your Sens. Grassley (319) 232-6657 and Ernst (515) 284-4574 to oppose this bill. The Democratic-controlled House has already voted for it.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments