MARCELLA GRUVER
WATERLOO --- The Equality Act became law and the LGBTQ takes control of your schools -- church or public. No longer will our school administrators, educators or school boards be the authority.
The word sex would no longer be understood as biological male and female in civil rights law. All federal-funded entities would be forced to interpret sex as including multiple and fluid gender identities. The act mentions no medical or legal conditions required but rather "gender" identity is reliant on self-identification and subject to no limitations.
You have free articles remaining.
School sports: The Equality Act will enforce the Transgender Directive wherein a student can become a transgender without parental consent, and will have access to every school's restrooms, etc. This bill will end sports programs and scholarships set aside for women and girls. All such program will have to admit men and boys who identify themselves as transgenders.
Call your Sens. Grassley (319) 232-6657 and Ernst (515) 284-4574 to oppose this bill. The Democratic-controlled House has already voted for it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.