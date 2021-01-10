LETTER: Environmental wins

DAVID VOIGTS

JESUP -- As the new year begins, it is good to look back and recognize some of the positive efforts to improve our environment. Locally, Waterloo achieved the “Sustained Flight” status from Bird Friendly Iowa for the city’s outstanding and continuing dedication to birds by protecting their habitat and reducing threats to them. In addition, Denver was named Iowa’s third Bird Friendly Community, and the application from Cedar Falls was recently approved.

An important national development was the passage of “America’s Conservation Enhancement Act” that will advance conservation by leveraging public and private funding. Congress also extended the “Platte River Recovery Implementation Program” to restore and protect habitat for wildlife including whooping cranes and sandhill cranes that many people travel to Nebraska to observe.

Protection of birds was enhanced when a federal court struck down the Department of the Interior’s intended weakening of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act that has protected migratory birds from unintentional, but foreseeable and avoidable, injury or death for over a century. However, the administration just announced a proposed rule to implement this policy that the court declared illegal.

These are a few of last year’s positive accomplishments. We look forward to more in 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0