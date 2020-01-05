DAVID VOIGTS
JESUP ---In the face of many environmental problems, it is good to remember the environmental successes of the past year. Here are some examples from the National Audubon Society and The Nature Conservancy.
Delegates at September’s U.N. Climate Summit sent a clear message to world leaders that climate change solutions are needed now. Important commitments were made including a pledge by 77 countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.
In a significant move, the U.S. Congress permanently reauthorized the Land and Water Conservation Fund – America’s most important conservation program (Senator Ernst cosponsored). Although adequate funding was not assured, the LWCF is here to stay.
The EPA recently released its Great Lakes Action Plan that will guide restoration and protection for the Great Lakes over the next five years. For the first time, the plan will specifically seek to benefit breeding marsh birds.
Another environmental success was the formation of the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus and a quadrupling of the House Climate Solutions Caucus. It is only by working together that Congress has any real chance of enacting climate legislation.
As we enter the New Year, we hope for more environmental successes in 2020.
